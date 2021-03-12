The world's media is as glued as New Zealand sailing fans are to the America's Cup Match between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa, with the tight nature of the series provoking all kinds of speculation about which team has the upper...Full Article
America's Cup 2021: World media reacts to second day of Match racing
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
America's Cup 2021: 'It's not going to happen again' - Luna Rossa's costly mistake
New Zealand Herald
If you make mistakes, you lose the race.That was the simple assessment of the second day of the America's Cup match from Luna Rossa..
You might like
More coverage
How Biden can be a global leader
The Economist
Joe Biden's greatest challenge will be to repair America's reputation—currently the lowest it's been for two decades. How can the..
America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news
New Zealand Herald