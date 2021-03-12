Michigan State basketball won't change its name with Rocket Mortgage sponsorship deal
Michigan State basketball agreed to a deal with Rocket Mortgage to be the team's presenting sponsor, but the Spartans aren't changing their name.
Michigan State's men's basketball team will now be known as the MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage, at least inside the..