Newcastle United vs Aston Villa team news - Here's both sets of squads for tonight's 8pm showdown at St James' Park as Villa go in search for their first win here in 13 attempts.Full Article
Dean Smith makes one Villa change at Newcastle United
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Villa fans express surprise at Sanson benching
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings reaction to the team news decision from Dean Smith for tonight's Premier League..
Grealish injury update as Aston Villa handed 'massive' Matty Cash boost
Walsall Advertiser
Dean Smith sent instructions after Jack Grealish injury update
Walsall Advertiser
Grealish injury update emerges as Chelsea theory shared amid Villa links
Walsall Advertiser
You might like
More coverage
Villa fans all agree on the big change needed to seal Wolves win
Walsall Advertiser
The two clubs clash at the weekend as Dean Smith's side look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Sheffield United in..
-
Aston Villa Q&A Live - Jack Grealish return, Guilbert, Newcastle
Walsall Advertiser
-
Grealish injury latest: Dean Smith's Newcastle United decision
Tamworth Herald