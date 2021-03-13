The Georgetown Hoyas Defeat the Seton Hall Pirates 66-58. The Hoyas held off a surging Pirates team with Jared Rhoden, the games leading scorer with 22 points.Full Article
Georgetown outlasts Seton Hall to win 66-58, advance to Big East tournament title game
