In a tightly-contested match, the No. 17 Creighton Blue Jays pulled through and defeated the UConn Huskies, 59-56. Creighton will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big East Tournament final on Saturday.Full Article
No. 17 Creighton downs UConn, 59-56, advances to Big East Tournament final
