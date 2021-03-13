No. 17 Creighton downs UConn, 59-56, advances to Big East Tournament final

In a tightly-contested match, the No. 17 Creighton Blue Jays pulled through and defeated the UConn Huskies, 59-56. Creighton will face off against the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big East Tournament final on Saturday.

