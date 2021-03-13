The latest Leicester City headlines, looking at the latest injury news, who might be in the dugout for the Blades, Rodgers' thoughts on a 'clean week', and more.Full Article
Leicester City handed triple injury boost ahead of Sheff Utd
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Maddison, Praet, Perez, Evans – injury update ahead of Sheff Utd
A surprise fitness boost means Leicester City welcome three players back into the fold for this Sunday afternoon's clash with..
Leicester Mercury