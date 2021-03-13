Chelsea will be looking to maintain their excellent start to life under head coach Thomas Tuchel when they travel to Elland Road to lock horns with Leeds United on Saturday lunchtimeFull Article
Full Chelsea squad confirmed for Premier League clash vs Leeds at Elland Road
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea morning headlines as Bayern Munich have no plans to sell Kingsley Coman
Football.london
All the very latest Chelsea news, views and transfer rumours from football.london ahead of the Blues' Premier League encounter..