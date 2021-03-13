The Tottenham talisman was seen with ice on his knee during the 2-0 Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb sparking major fears ahead of the North London DerbyFull Article
Harry Kane injury update as Tottenham star races to be fit for Arsenal clash
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mourinho confident Spurs star Kane will be fit for Arsenal clash
Harry Kane was substituted against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League with a knee issue but should be fit to face London rivals..
SoccerNews.com