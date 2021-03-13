Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player to not drop down onto one knee ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoonFull Article
Crystal Palace star Zaha issues statement after not taking the knee vs West Brom
