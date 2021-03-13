Andy Murray and wife Kim welcomed their fourth child having married in April 2015 and adding to daughters Sophie Olivia and Edie, and one-year-old son Teddy BarronFull Article
Inside Andy Murray's £5m mansion as wife Kim gives birth to fourth child
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Andy Murray's wife Kim gives birth for fourth time after pregnancy secret
Daily Star
Andy Murray has pulled out of next week’s Dubai Tennis Championships after the birth was confirmed, with Kim’s pregnancy in..