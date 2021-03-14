Harden has triple-double, carries Nets over Pistons 100-95
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Skip Bayless: Blake Griffin signing with Nets only makes Brooklyn a ‘little better’ | UNDISPUTED
The Brooklyn Nets have won 8 of their last 9 without Kevin Durant and now they’re getting yet another All-Star. Blake Griffin has..
FOX Sports
JamesÂ Harden provides finishing kick to Nets' win over Pistons
Star point guard scored the final 10 points and recorded his eight triple-double since joining the Nets.
Newsday