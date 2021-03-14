Tottenham forward Harry Kane gave Jose Mourinho a scare in the week when he went off with a knock to his knee, putting his position against Arsenal at risk - but that has changedFull Article
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho set for Harry Kane boost in crunch Arsenal clash
