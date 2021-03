Arsenal dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the north London derby on Sunday due to disciplinary reasons. The Gunners made three changes to the side that started the 3-1 Europa League win at Olympiacos on Thursday, with Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette in for Hector Bellerin, Willian and captain Aubameyang. Manager Mikel Arteta told Sky […]