Six Nations 2021: Scotland 24-27 Ireland highlights
Watch highlights of Ireland's win against Scotland as a late Johnny Sexton penalty seals their 24-27 victory at Murrayfield.Full Article
A game to encapsulate the compelling chaos of the Six Nations Championship.
Poor discipline was the Scots' downfall as a late Johnny Sexton penalty swatted aside a spirited second-half fightback in the..