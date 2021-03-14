Crazy Jake Paul vs Ben Askren undercard features former UFC heavyweight champion, boxing legend, millionaire entrepreneur and Colombian reggaeton musician
Published
The undercard before Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is set to be unique. Triller have announced three fights which will take place prior to the main event on April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. First, British millionaire nightclub owner Joe Fournier will face Colombian reggaeton musician Reykon. Fournier is 8-0 (8 KOs) having […]Full Article