The Illinois Fighting Illini capped their pre-NCAA Tournament run with a Big Ten title after holding off the Ohio State Buckeyes, 91-88, in an overtime thriller. They are a No. 1 seed in the tournament.Full Article
Illinois tops Ohio State, 91-88 in OT, to win Big Ten title
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Ohio State vs. Illinois odds: 2021 Big Ten Tournament championship picks, predictions from proven model
Upworthy
-
Ohio State vs. Illinois odds: 2021 Big Ten Tournament championship picks, predictions from proven model
CBS Sports
-
Basketball Preview: Ohio State Playing For Big Ten Tournament Championship In Rematch With Illinois
Upworthy
-
Bracketology: Illinois moves past Michigan to No. 3 overall seed after the Wolverines' loss to Ohio State
CBS Sports
You might like
More coverage
Ohio State punches ticket to Big Ten title game with thrilling 68-67 win over rival Michigan
FOX Sports
The Ohio State Buckeyes nearly blew a double-digit lead late in the second half against the rival Michigan Wolverines in the Big..
-
Bracketology: Illinois moves past Michigan to No. 3 overall seed after the Wolverines' loss to Ohio State
Upworthy
-
What fatigue? Ohio State beats Michigan with second-half run to advance to title game
USATODAY.com
-
Bracketology: Illinois strengthens grip on its No. 1 seed as loaded Big Ten Tournament approaches
CBS Sports
-
Bracketology: Illinois strengthens grip on its No. 1 seed as loaded Big Ten Tournament approaches
Upworthy