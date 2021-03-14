March Madness 2021: BracketÂ set for NCAA Tournament unlike any other
Published
A year after the tournament's cancellation, 68 teams are ready forÂ a pandemic edition of March Madness to be held entirely in Indiana.Full Article
Published
A year after the tournament's cancellation, 68 teams are ready forÂ a pandemic edition of March Madness to be held entirely in Indiana.Full Article
Local hotels are hoping for a March Madness rush with the announcements that Mackey Arena will host several games as part of the..