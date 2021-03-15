News24.com | Bravo century steers West Indies to Sri Lanka series sweep
Darren Bravo's fourth One-Day International century guided the West Indies to victory over Sri Lanka and a clean sweep of the three-match series.Full Article
West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.
West Indies turned a leisurely canter into a desperate scramble to achieve a series-clinching five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.