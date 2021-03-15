Antilia scare: Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze suspended
Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the recoveFull Article
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke on the transfer of Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and the arrest of..
The NIA is seeking custody of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to probe him for his alleged role in the conspiracy to plant an..