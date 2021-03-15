Erik Lamela scored one of the most sensational goals of the season for Tottenham against Arsenal on Sunday with a rabona - but it didn’t appear to excite veteran commentator Martin TylerFull Article
Martin Tyler criticised for commentary of Lamela's rabona goal against Arsenal
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Match of the Day 2: Watch Erik Lamela's 'rabona' goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal
BBC Sport
Match of the Day 2 pundits Martin Keown and Jermaine Jenas analyse Erik Lamela's incredible 'rabona' finish against Arsenal.