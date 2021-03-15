Western Sydney Wanderers 4-3 Wellington Phoenix: Yeboah strikes to settle A-League thriller
Western Sydney Wanderers moved up to second in the standings after overcoming Wellington Phoenix 4-3 in an A-League thriller on Monday. Visitors Wellington led three times at Bankwest Stadium but on each occasion were pegged back by their opponents, who saw substitute Kwame Yeboah hit an 84th-minute winner to settle an eventful contest in their favour. Phoenix captain Ulises Davila opened the scoring […]Full Article