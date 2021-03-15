Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood named in strong England U21 squad by Aidy Bothroyd ahead of Euros group stage clashes with Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia later this monthFull Article
England U21 Euros squad named as Greenwood recalled from wilderness
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Smith Rowe and Hudson-Odoi named in strong England U21 Euros squad
Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi & Emile Smith Rowe named in a strong England squad for next week's Uefa U21 Euro finals group..
BBC News
Uefa U21 Euros: Emile Smith Rowe named in England squad for first time
Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi & Emile Smith Rowe named in a strong England squad for next week's Uefa U21 Euro finals group..
BBC Sport