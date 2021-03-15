Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang accused of disrespecting Arsenal teammates as Mikel Arteta backed for making example of Gunners captain
Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang disrespected his teammates by turning up late for the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday. The captain was dropped by manager Mikel Arteta due to an unspecified disciplinary issue, which is widely believed to concern his punctuality – or lack of it. Aubameyang was pictured in north […]Full Article