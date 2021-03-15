Shannon Sharpe: No city has embraced a QB the way New Orleans embraced Drew Brees | UNDISPUTED

Drew Brees announced his retirement yesterday after 20 seasons in the NFL. He leaves with a Super Bowl win and the league's all-time leader in passing yards and completions. And it’s the end of an era for both Brees and the New Orleans Saints, who will have a different starting quarterback for the first time in fifteen years. In his announcement on Instagram, Brees wrote, 'I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life's work begins!' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brees' impressive career.