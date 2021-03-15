Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid? Zinedine Zidane teases rumours of a Bernabeu return ‘could be true’ for Juventus star

Zinedine Zidane has admitted rumours over Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Real Madrid ‘could be true’. The 36-year-old joined Juventus for £99.2million in 2018 after scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos in a nine-year spell. Ronaldo has been linked with a Bernabeu comeback following Juventus’ Champions League exit to Porto last week. And Real […]