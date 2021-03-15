Skip Bayless gives his Final Four prediction for the NCAA Tournament | UNDISPUTED

In the first NCAA Tournament without Duke and Kentucky since 1976, the field of 68 has been set. Gonzaga Bulldogs, who went 26-0 this regular season, with 25 double-digit wins, is the number one overall seed. The Baylor Bears, Illinois Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines round out the other number-1 seeds. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon predict will reach the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.