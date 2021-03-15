‘Clippers are overrated’ — Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kawhi calling LA’s slump ‘very concerning’ | UNDISPUTED

Zion Williamson has scored more points in his first 60 NBA games than any other player since Michael Jordan. And he was unstoppable last night, scoring 27 points in the New Orleans Pelicans 135-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, who have lost five of their past seven games. After the game, Kawhi Leonard said his team's lack of consistency is 'very concerning.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers recent performance.