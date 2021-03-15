College basketball rankings: Illinois jumps to No. 2 in final AP Top 25 before NCAA Tournament
Published
Illinois is ranked No. 2, its highest ranking since the 2004-05 college basketball seasonFull Article
The final Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll before the NCAA tournament sees Gonzaga lead Illinois. Baylor, Michigan..
The Zags need to get past BYU in the WCC Tournament final on Tuesday to accomplish the rare feat