Rui Patricio: Wolves keeper 'going to be OK' after head injury - Nuno Espirito Santo
Published
Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "conscious" and "going to be OK" after his head injury against Liverpool, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.Full Article
Published
Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "conscious" and "going to be OK" after his head injury against Liverpool, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.Full Article
Rui Patricio was awake and talking after being knocked out in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, boss Nuno Espirito Santo has..
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirms that goalkeeper Rui Patricio is ok after a clash with defender Conor Coady in defeat..