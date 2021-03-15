Rui Patricio: Wolves keeper 'going to be OK' after head injury - Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "conscious" and "going to be OK" after his head injury against Liverpool, says boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

