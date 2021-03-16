Prohm out following 2-22 season at Iowa State
The last two seasons under Steve Prohm, Iowa State was a combined 14-42 overall and 5-31 in the Big 12. UNLV's T.J. Otzelberger is the favorite to replace him.Full Article
Prohm went 97-95 with Iowa State in six seasons, and the Cyclones won just two games in the 2020-21 season.
Two years removed from winning the Big 12 tournament, Iowa State has removed men's basketball coach Steve Prohm after a winless..