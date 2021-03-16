Steve Prohm out as Iowa State men's basketball coach after winless Big 12 season
Two years removed from winning the Big 12 tournament, Iowa State has removed men's basketball coach Steve Prohm after a winless conference season.
Iowa State men's basketball has found its coach in a familiar face: T.J. Otzelberger, an assistant with the Cyclones during two..