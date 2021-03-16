Ryan Fitzpatrick to sign with Washington Football Team, per reports
The FitzMagic odyssey will continue to the nation's capital, as Ryan Fitzpatrick will sign a one-year contract with the Washington Football Team.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is not ready to call it a career yet, which means he could wind up starting for yet another NFL franchise.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to head to Washington's camp as the starter, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, with competition..