Aitor Karanka will depart Birmingham City after just eight Championship wins in seventh months - this is how he will be remembered.Full Article
The last word on Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Every word Aitor Karanka said after Birmingham City flop again
Walsall Advertiser
Birmingham City are staring relegation in the face after yet another Championship defeat - this is how Aitor Karanka reacted
Karanka's defiant two word response to Blues resignation question
Walsall Advertiser
Blues vs Bristol City predicted XI: Three changes for vital clash
Walsall Advertiser
Every word from Aitor Karanka as Birmingham City lose at Barnsley
Walsall Advertiser
Every word Aitor Karanka said after final Birmingham City game
Walsall Advertiser