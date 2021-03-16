LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal want Real Madrid's Odegaard on permanent deal
Published
Martin Odegaard's loan at Arsenal has the Gunners eyeing a permanent move for the Real Madrid midfielder. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.Full Article
Published
Martin Odegaard's loan at Arsenal has the Gunners eyeing a permanent move for the Real Madrid midfielder. Transfer Talk is LIVE with the latest.Full Article
Arsenal are optimistic about completing a loan deal for Real Madrid's Norway international Martin Odegaard. The Transfer Show..