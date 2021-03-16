Skip Bayless: Tom Brady’s sacrifice secured Lavonte David & Shaq Barrett for Bucs | UNDISPUTED

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some power moves yesterday to keep the core of their Super Bowl team together for the 2021 season. After beginning the day with 14 million in cap space, and ending with about 4, Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a four-year, 72 million contract with a team-friendly 5.6 million salary-cap hit for 2021, and then brought back Rob Gronkowski on a one-year, 10 million deal. After bringing back Lavonte David and now Barrett, the Bucs have a chance to be one of the best defenses in the NFL again. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the signings.