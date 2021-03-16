Jordan Pickford ruled out of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers as Everton goalkeeper recovers from abdominal muscle injury
Jordan Pickford will miss England’s World Cup qualifying fixtures against San Marino, Albania and Poland after sustaining an oblique abdominal muscle injury, Everton have announced. The Toffees goalkeeper was forced off with an injury during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley at Goodison Park last weekend. The England international tried to battle through the pain […]Full Article