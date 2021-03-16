Sources: Bears, QB Dalton agree to 1-year deal
Quarterback Andy Dalton is headed to Chicago on a one-year, $10 million deal, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dalton spent last season with the Cowboys and started nine games.Full Article
The Chicago Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. are finalizing a three-year, $11.5 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam..