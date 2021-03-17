News24.com | Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3 over Luna Rossa
Published
Team New Zealand won the America's Cup Wednesday, defeating Italy's Luna Rossa 7-3 to claim yachting's most prestigious trophy for the fourth time.Full Article
Published
Team New Zealand won the America's Cup Wednesday, defeating Italy's Luna Rossa 7-3 to claim yachting's most prestigious trophy for the fourth time.Full Article
Peter Burling knows that winning feeling, but down the line, he might look back on his latest triumph as his most memorable.In..
Early in the America's Cup match, Peter Burling came under fire for his performances in the pre-start in their clash against Luna..