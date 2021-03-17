Champions League remains 'big one' for Manchester City after reaching quarter-finals
Manchester City remain on course to win the quadruple, but is the Champions League the one they want the most?Full Article
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on his side's performance in their 2-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach as..
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 to win their Champions League tie 4-0 on aggregate and secure a..