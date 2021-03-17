Tiger Woods returns home from hospital after crash
Tiger Woods says he will work on "getting stronger every day" as he returns home from hospital after a serious car crash.Full Article
Golfer Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he had been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was recovering at home in Florida..
In a latest update shared on Twitter, the 15-time major golf championship winner thanks the medical workers who were treating him..