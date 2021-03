Mar.17 - Nikita Mazepin will not get preferential treatment at Haas this season, team boss Gunther Steiner insists. Mick Schumacher may be the more famous and popular Haas rookie for 2021, but the company headed by Mazepin's billionaire father Dmitry is the team's new title sponsor. "Both drivers are equal in the team," Steiner insisted.....check out full post »