Ronald de Boer reveals he has spoken to Donny van de Beekâ€™s agent about his Manchester United future, claims Dutch midfielder â€˜feels lovedâ€™ at Old Trafford and has NOT asked for Ajax return
Ronald de Boer rubbished rumours Donny van de Beek has asked Ajax to return this summer amid his continued struggles at Manchester United. Van de Beek, who shares the same agent as Holland and Ajax legend De Boer, has been handed just two Premier League starts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his Â£40million move to [â€¦]Full Article