'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
Racing driver Sabine Schmitz, known for her prowess on German circuit Nurburgring and appearances on BBC show Top Gear, has died aged 51 after a long battle with cancer.Full Article
Sabine Schmitz, the only female winner of the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, has died at the age of 51.The Top Gear presenter revealed..