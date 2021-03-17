Sabres fire coach Ralph Krueger amid 12-game losing skid
The Buffalo Sabres fired Ralph Krueger on Wednesday. The team is in the midst of a 12-game losing streak and has the fewest points in the NHL.Full Article
The Sabres have fired coach Ralph Krueger after their losing streak hit 12.
The Buffalo Sabres will be without captain Jack Eichel for what coach Ralph Krueger called "the foreseeable future" in delivering..