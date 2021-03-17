Shannon Sharpe weighs in on whether Patriots are in ‘QB purgatory’ after massive free agency spending | UNDISPUTED

Bill Belichick isn’t usually aggressive in free agency, but after his first losing season since 2000, the New England Patriots signed eight players in a 24-hour span. But according to Pro Football Focus, New England overpaid several players including Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor, adding 'the Patriots' free agency flurry is only setting the franchise up for quarterback purgatory, though. The roster isn't good enough for a postseason run, and it isn't bad enough to secure prime draft capital for a franchise quarterback.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about whether the Patriots made the right decision to re-sign Cam Newton.