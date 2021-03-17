The Chicago Bears hit their first splash in free agency, signing Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal with $3 million in incentives. They reportedly were aggressive for Russell Wilson, but the Seattle Seahawks resisted on moving him. Colin Cowherd reacts to the signing and explains why the former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback is not a good fit in Chicago.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Andy Dalton is the worst fit for the Chicago Bears I THE HERD
