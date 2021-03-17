Horse King's Temptation died in the cross country race on day two of the Cheltenham Races.Full Article
Horse dies on second day of Cheltenham Festival
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Police officers disperse racing fans on first day of Cheltenham Festival
Newsflare STUDIO
Police officers disperse racing fans on first day of Cheltenham Festival
You might like
More coverage
Aerial views on day one of the Cheltenham Festival which will be held behind closed doors for the first time in history
SWNS STUDIO
Eerie video of empty stands and deserted crowd enclosures show the stark reality of Covid restrictions on the first day of the..