To India’s misfortune, their star player Harmanpreet Kaur (30 retired hurt) got injured, leaving India high and dry. Mithali batted till the end to help India post 188 after being put in. South Africa chased down the target comprehensively, registering a five-wicket win.Full Article
Mithali Raj’s 79 in vain as India eves lose ODI series to South Africa
