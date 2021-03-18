Mithali Raj’s 79 in vain as India eves lose ODI series to South Africa

Mithali Raj’s 79 in vain as India eves lose ODI series to South Africa

Mid-Day

Published

To India’s misfortune, their star player Harmanpreet Kaur (30 retired hurt) got injured, leaving India high and dry. Mithali batted till the end to help India post 188 after being put in. South Africa chased down the target comprehensively, registering a five-wicket win.

Full Article