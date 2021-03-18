Sources: Ga. Tech star Wright out for first round
ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright will miss Georgia Tech's first-round game in the NCAA tournament and likely the second round if the Yellow Jackets advance, sources said.Full Article
The Yellow Jackets will be without the ACC Player of the Year in Friday's first round game